Blackpink’s Jisoo breaks band mate Lisa’s Spotify record with solo debut Flower

SEOUL – Jisoo of K-pop girl group Blackpink broke her band mate Lisa’s record on Spotify on Tuesday with her solo debut single Flower.

The hit, which spawned a viral dance on TikTok, took just 32 days to hit 100 million streams on the platform, a record for a female K-pop soloist. Jisoo, 28, released her solo album, Me, on March 31, which swiftly climbed the charts around the world.

Lisa’s debut hit Money took 37 days to achieve that same feat on Spotify when it was released in November 2021.

However, Lisa, 26, still holds another record on the streaming platform.

Just last week, she surpassed 1 billion streams with her solo debut album, Lalisa (2021), becoming the first K-pop solo artist to reach the milestone on Spotify.

This slew of records comes shortly after Blackpink officially became the most-streamed girl group in the world on Spotify in March, according to the Guinness World Records.

The quartet – comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, 27, and Rose, 26 – amassed 8.8 billion streams, beating British girl group Little Mix by 400 million streams.

Arguably the top girl group in the world right now, Blackpink are currently on their wildly successful Born Pink World Tour. It has already become the highest grossing concert tour by a female group even before all the ticket sales have been tallied, smashing the record set by British girl group Spice Girls in 2019.

They interrupted their world tour to perform at Coachella on April 15 and 22, becoming the first Asian and all-female band to headline the music festival.