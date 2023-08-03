Blackpink’s Jisoo and K-actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating

SEOUL – Will they be the power couple of the year?

Blackpink singer Jisoo, 28, is dating South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun, her agency YG Entertainment confirmed on Thursday.

“They have just started their relationship (and are) in the stage of getting to know each other with good feelings,” it said in a statement. “We would appreciate it if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze.”

Ahn’s agency FN Entertainment also confirmed that the pair are seeing each other.

The 35-year-old actor was a former model whose claim to fame was the hit 2020 K-drama Itaewon Class, in which he played a villain. He most recently starred in the fantasy romance See You In My 19th Life, which is streaming on Netflix.

Their relationship came to light when South Korean media outlet Dispatch revealed photos of the couple exiting Jisoo’s apartment building in Yongsan, South Korea.

According to Dispatch, they would meet up at her home whenever the member of the K-pop girl group returned from overseas. It added that he would adjust his work commitments to accommodate her busy schedule.

Blackpink wrapped up their Born Pink world tour concert in Hanoi, Vietnam, last Sunday. The quartet will head to New Jersey in the United States on Aug 11.

Jisoo is the only Blackpink member who is confirmed to be in a relationship.

Jennie and BTS’ V, both 27, have been rumoured to be dating since May 2022, when they were spotted holding hands in Paris.

However, both their management agencies have neither confirmed nor denied the relationship rumours.