Blackpink’s Jennie strips down for Calvin Klein’s underwear campaign

South Korean pop star Jennie is the face, and body, of Calvin Klein’s spring 2024 campaign. It features the Blackpink member sporting the American brand’s latest jeans and underwear collection.

In the sultry black-and-white pictures shot by Turkish photographer Mert Alas, Jennie, 28, flaunts two-piece Calvin Klein undergarments and denim pieces.

The spring campaign was rolled out on Calvin Klein’s social channels and billboards worldwide on Feb 27.

It is not the first time Jennie, whose full name is Jennie Kim, has stripped down for Calvin Klein.

Since she was appointed one of the brand’s global ambassadors in 2021, she has starred in two other campaigns. They include her own limited-edition capsule collection of wardrobe essentials, such as bodysuits, denim and underwear, that was launched in May 2023.

Jennie, who had a role in the HBO television series The Idol (2023), was the first of the Blackpink quartet to announce her decision to go solo when she started her label, Odd Atelier, in November 2023.

She is starring in the South Korean variety show Apartment 404, in which six cast members try to solve mysteries based on real-life events.

The show premiered on Feb 23 and can be streamed on Prime Video. It also stars Running Man veterans Yoo Jae-suk and Yang Se-chan, as well as actors Cha Tae-hyun, Lee Jung-ha and Oh Na-ra.

Jennie hosted a watch party for the show and posted a YouTube video of it, titled A Day In My Life, on Feb 28.

Odd Atelier shared the video on its Instagram Stories, and the six-minute clip has garnered more than 924,000 views on YouTube.