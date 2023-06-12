Blackpink’s Jennie leaves stage abruptly during Melbourne concert due to health condition

MELBOURNE – Blackpink fans are concerned over singer Jennie’s health after she left midway during a concert in Australia on Sunday.

The K-pop girl group, who are on their Born Pink World Tour, held two shows in Melbourne over the weekend.

According to several accounts by fans on social media, Jennie, 27, departed abruptly in the middle of the group’s performance of the song Lovesick Girls. She was seen taking the stairs down from the stage and then being escorted backstage by security personnel.

Bandmate Rose later addressed Jennie’s absence during the concert, updating the crowd that they will proceed with the rest of the show without Jennie.

“We’re so sad that we can’t have her with us today because she was so excited to be in Melbourne. And I’m sure she’s feeling really, really upset backstage,” Rose said. “But all our hearts go (out) to her so that she feels better quickly. But most of all, we’re just really, really sad that we can’t enjoy this moment with her.”