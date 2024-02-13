Blackpink K-pop star Lisa to join cast of White Lotus: Report

LOS ANGELES - Blackpink singer Lisa will appear in Season 3 of the popular American television series The White Lotus, making her acting debut and becoming the second member of the popular South Korean K-pop girl group to appear on HBO, Variety reported on Feb 12.

Lisa will be credited in the show under her full name, Lalisa Manobal, when it airs, Variety said. Her role on the show, which focuses on intrigue at exotic resorts, was not disclosed.

Season 3 of White Lotus will begin production in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok in February, Variety reported.

As a member of the massively popular girl group Blackpink, Lisa is one of the most famous women in South Korea. Her role on the show could boost her star profile with American audiences.

Last week, she announced that she had formed her own music and entertainment company, Lloud.

All four members of Blackpink have renewed their contracts with South Korea’s YG Entertainment Inc, the label said in December, sending shares of the company up by nearly a third.

Lisa’s bandmate Jennie appeared in the HBO drama The Idol last year, credited under the moniker Jennie Ruby Jane.

Blackpink set a Guinness record earlier this year for having the most-viewed music channel on YouTube, which now boasts over 90 million subscribers. REUTERS