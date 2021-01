The wildly successful South Korean girl group Blackpink - comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose - are gearing up for their highly anticipated Jan 31 live online concert, titled The Show, to be hosted on YouTube.

The group, whose members are aged between 23 and 26, are known for record-setting singles like last year's How You Like That. It was the most-watched YouTube video in 24 hours, with over 86 million views.