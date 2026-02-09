BlackPink drop new teaser posters, signalling sleek new era ahead of Deadline

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Two sets of posters for BlackPink’s upcoming third mini-album feature two striking contrasts in style and colour tones.

BlackPink unveiled on Feb 9 teaser posters that offer the clearest visual hint yet of what fans can expect from Deadline – the K-pop supergroup’s upcoming third mini-album, due out on Feb 27.

The images arrive in two striking movements.

In the first set, washed almost entirely in crimson light, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa appear individually photographed , framed tightly and shot close, their expressions cool and unflinching.

The red palette gives the portraits a cinematic, almost nocturnal mood: bangs cut sharply across brows, strands of hair caught mid-motion, eyes fixed directly on the viewer.

A second set of posters shifts dramatically in tone.

Against a stark, pale backdrop, the four women are styled in sculptural, corseted looks in muted shades of gray and white.

The silhouettes are architectural and restrained, emphasising clean lines over excess. Hands rest confidently on hips; shoulders are squared.

Where the red posters feel heated and sensual, these images are icy and controlled – a visual embodiment of the “sleek, mature, monochromatic” concept YG Entertainment has teased for the Deadline era.

The posters accompany mounting anticipation for Deadline, BlackPink’s first group release since Born Pink in 2022.

The five-track EP is set to drop on Feb 27 at 1pm KST (12pm, Singapore time) and includes the pre-release single Jump, the title track GO, and three additional songs: Me And My, Champion, and Fxxxboy.

The album will be distributed by The Orchard, marking a shift away from the group’s previous partnership with Interscope.

YG Entertainment formally announced the comeback on Jan 14 with a high-speed teaser video featuring flashing pink beams against a black background, ending with the album’s title and release date.

Deadline arrives more than three years after Born Pink, which produced global hits like Pink Venom and Shut Down and cemented BlackPink’s status as one of pop’s most powerful touring acts.

Since then, the group have remained highly visible through solo projects and touring, but have not released new music together, a gap that has only heightened expectations for this comeback.

Those expectations are bolstered by the group’s recent live success.

The Deadline World Tour, an all-stadium run that began in July 2025, wrapped up in January after 33 sold-out shows and drew an estimated 1.6 million attendees worldwide.

The quartet performed three consecutive nights at Singapore’s National Stadium in November and concluded the tour with shows at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium.

Commercial momentum has also remained strong.

In 2025, BlackPink’s digital single Jump topped the Billboard Global 200, becoming the group’s third No. 1 on the chart and making them the first K-pop girl group to achieve that milestone.