Blackpink agency YG Entertainment returns to Singapore for K-pop audition in November

SINGAPORE – Fancy being the next Jennie or Lisa?

If you are between the ages of 11 and 19, your K-pop star dreams may just come true.

YG Entertainment, the South Korean agency behind K-pop girl group Blackpink, is holding its YG Global Audition Tour here as part of its global talent search. It will be conducted by YG staff from Nov 14 to 16 at Orchard Central.

Applications are open to those born between 2004 and 2012. Consent from a parent or guardian is required for those under 14 years old.

Applicants are to register online at linktr.ee/ygaudition and can choose only one category for their audition: vocal, rap, dance or appearance. Registration closes on Nov 5.

A confirmation e-mail will be sent to registered K-pop hopefuls by Nov 8 with details of their audition time.

Following its stop in Singapore, the audition tour will head to Hanoi on Dec 2 and Ho Chi Minh City on Dec 3.

The previous YG Global Audition Tour in Singapore was held in September 2022, and travelled to 25 other countries and cities such as Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Sydney, Hong Kong, Taipei and Tokyo.

Meanwhile, those interested in honing their K-pop singing and dance moves can sign up for an intensive six-day camp organised by the Singapore Raffles Music College (SRMC) and School of Performing Arts Seoul (Sopa).

The Sopa International K-pop Camp is open to those aged 13 and above, and takes place from Nov 20 to 25 at Resorts World Sentosa and Converge Studios.

Participants will train under choreographer Choi Hyo-jin from the South Korean dance competition show Street Woman Fighter (2021) and Noh Young-chae, a vocal trainer for K-pop boy bands Astro and Monsta X. Other camp instructors include top students from Sopa.