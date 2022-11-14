Black Panther sequel ignites box office with $453m global debut

LOS ANGELES - Marvel Studios adventure Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought crowds to movie theatres around the globe over the weekend, selling an estimated US$330 million (S$453 million) in tickets and setting a November record in the United States and Canada.

The sequel to Oscar-nominated blockbuster Black Panther (2018) racked up roughly US$180 million at North American cinemas from Thursday night through Sunday, distributor Walt Disney said.

That marked the highest total ever for a film opening in November, topping the US$158.1 million for 2013 film The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Outside the North American market, Wakanda Forever pulled in an estimated US$150 million from Wednesday through Sunday. It ranked as the top-grossing Hollywood release in all markets.

The results provided a boost to movie theaters, which have struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels of ticket sales. The North American total ranked as the No. 13 movie debut of all time.

“One of the top 15 openings of all time tells me the box office is pretty healthy when there is something audiences what to see,” said Mr Jeff Bock, senior media analyst at Exhibitor Relations. “Marvel time and time again offers something audiences want to see.”

The original Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa, broke ground as the first superhero movie with a predominantly black cast. The film took in US$1.3 billion at worldwide box offices over its run and became the only superhero movie ever nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards.

Marvel had to rework Wakanda Forever after Boseman died of cancer at age 43 in August 2020 just before filming was supposed to begin.

The studio decided not to cast another actor in the role of T’Challa.

Instead, writer and director Ryan Coogler crafted a new film that centres around T’Challa’s younger sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), his mother Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and other women who step up to help lead the grieving nation.

Film critics praised the sequel, saying Marvel had succeeded in paying tribute to Boseman while offering a compelling film despite the loss of the popular lead character.

The movie scored an 84 per cent positive rating from movie critics, and 95 per cent positive from audiences, in reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Mr Bock said his local theatre was buzzing with a packed crowd for one of the first Wakanda Forever screenings.

“I hadn’t seen that for months,” he said.