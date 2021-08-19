Birthday bashes for 3 local celebrities

Home-grown singer Hong Junyang had not one, but two surprises on his birthday.

Hong, who turned 40 on Tuesday, posted on social media a video titled JY 40th Birthday Video Surprise Part 1, in which his friend, Mandopop superstar JJ Lin, appeared out of the dark with a cake as their friends sang a birthday song.

Hong, who rose to fame after emerging as runner-up in the men's category of the Project SuperStar singing competition in 2005, said in the caption that he was moved by the surprise.

"How did the cake come into the house without me knowing?" he asked, adding that he thought the blackout had been a power trip.

Lin, 40, then uploaded the second part of the video on social media with the caption: "Happy birthday JY! Birthday surprise video part 2 - what's better than a birthday surprise? A surprise in a surprise! May the laughter and happiness be engraved deeply in our hearts forever!"

In the second video, Lin sang the birthday song while playing a new yellow electric guitar, a gift for Hong. He said Hong had liked the guitar so much that he kept trying it out in the shop.

Lin also posted a photo of himself and Hong with the guitar, writing: "To 22 years of brotherhood and music making."

Hong, who has been buddies with Lin since their days at St Andrew's Junior College, said in a comment on Lin's post that he felt blessed and hoped to someday "rock out a song on stage with this guitar" with Lin.

Another celebrity who had his birthday recently was actor and DJ Dennis Chew, who turned 48 on Sunday.

His friend, actress Rui En, posted on her new Instagram account two videos of her whipping up three dishes for him at his home.

She also posted photos with local actors Chen Hanwei, Chantalle Ng and Desmond Tan, who joined the party.

Rui En, 40, referred to Chew as Gor (elder brother) in the post. "Thank you for being a part of my journey. Every time things get too dark and noisy inside my head, I know the guffaws and chuckles are just a car ride or phone call away."

Also celebrating was actress Hong Ling, who turned 27 on Monday.

Her boyfriend, actor Nick Teo, 32, cooked a beef steak for her.

He posted in Chinese: "When the whole world thinks I can't do it, even when I have doubts about myself, you are the only one who always believes in me and tells me that I can do it.

"Thank you very much. Even though I can't get everything I wish for, I am very fortunate to have you by my side. Happy birthday."