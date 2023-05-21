Biopic on Captain Tom Moore, centenarian who raised millions during pandemic, in the works

LONDON – The life story of late Captain Tom Moore will be made into a biopic and filming is set to begin in autumn.

The inspirational figure was 99 years old when he made news during the early days of the pandemic, raising £38.9 million (S$65.1 million) by walking 100 lengths of his garden during lockdown.

The British army veteran, who served during World War II, broke records with his fundraising effort for healthcare workers and his endeavour and wit spread joy during the early uncertain days of the pandemic.

Moore’s uplifting message, which spread around the world, was that the sun would shine again and that the clouds would clear.

“With his motto ‘Tomorrow will be a good day’, Captain Tom inspired us to adapt his unique and inspirational life story for the screen,” said screenwriters Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard. “We cannot wait for audiences to get to know the side of the man and his story that they have never seen or heard before.”

The as-yet-untitled movie will be helmed by British director Richard Loncraine, who directed movies such as Wimbledon (2004) and Finding Your Feet (2017), and will be shot in Britain, Thailand and Barbados.

Moore, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2020, died on Feb 2, 2021, at the age of 100 after he contracted Covid-19.