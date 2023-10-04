Binge-worthy: Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl short film collection on Netflix is wicked good

The Rat Catcher, Poison and The Swan

4 out of 5

English cruelty: Let’s talk about it. American film-maker Wes Anderson would like to kick off the discussion.

The director who makes each frame glow with the colours of an open box of macarons has tackled four short stories by British author Roald Dahl, which are all available on Netflix.

The first short film, The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar, is a mini-movie at 39 minutes long and has been getting the lion’s share of the spotlight.

But the rest of the collection, which clock in at a brief 17 minutes each, have their shining moments too.

Tonally, Henry Sugar is the odd one out because it is uplifting, or as uplifting as a Roald Dahl story can be.

Dahl’s writing comes to life when it is at its most sinister. It is the vein of horror that runs through his most famous children’s novels – The Witches (1983) and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (1964) – that sets him apart.

Of the four stories in the collection, two are about horrible people who are horrible in peculiarly English ways.

The Swan and Poison are, in fact, included in a Dahl short-story collection titled Cruelty. The Rat Catcher seems to be a description of an eccentric before it also takes a macabre turn.

The Straits Times ranks the trio in descending order of quality.

1. The Rat Catcher (PG)

“The word ‘rats’ came out of his mouth with a rich, fruity sound, as if he were gargling with melted butter,” says the Editor (Richard Ayoade), who narrates the story.

This is a film that tries to take Dahl’s textures – the juicy sound of his sentences, the deliciously disgusting portrait of the rodent-like man come to rid a hayrick of pests – and puts them on the screen.

Ralph Fiennes plays the quasi-demonic pest controller of the title and Rupert Friend is garage owner Claud, looking on and judging smugly.

Anderson plays with contrasts with precision. The warm yellow-brown tint of the frame, Ayoade’s poker-faced narration and Claud’s sense of shock undercut the creepiness with just the right amount of humour.

2. Poison (PG)