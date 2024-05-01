Binge-worthy: Vietnam War and its aftermath is a source of macabre fun in The Sympathizer

The Sympathizer



New episodes every Monday on HBO and HBO Go

4 stars

The miniseries treatment of Vietnamese-American author Viet Thanh Nguyen’s 2015 best-selling novel The Sympathizer has had a strongly atmospheric first three episodes, but is now ready to deliver the excitement.

The fourth episode, to be released on May 6, puts the narrator, the Captain (Vietnamese-Australian actor Hoa Xuande), in the sweet spot: in Hollywood, where the spy and refugee has been hired to consult on a movie about the Vietnam War, or – as the Vietnamese call it – the Resistance War Against America.

“I am a spy, a sleeper, a spook, a man of two faces” – this is the first English line spoken by the Captain.

As a mixed-race, half-Vietnamese, half-French person, he is viewed as an “Oriental” by whites and an outsider by the Vietnamese. He is an agent for the North but lives in the South before its fall in 1975 and, after that, moves into the belly of the beast, Los Angeles.

The series takes on the tricky job of shining a comedic light on Western depictions of Asians and the Vietnamese in particular, without being guilty of the sins it accuses Hollywood of committing.

HBO and the production companies – including American actor Robert Downey Jr’s Team Downey – have thankfully taken none of the usual linguistic or ethnic shortcuts when it comes to portraying Asians. Here are three reasons to check out the seven-episode comedy-drama.

1. Robert Downey Jr as the Ugly American with a hundred faces