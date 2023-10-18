Binge-worthy: The Super Models is a love letter to 1990s pop culture

The Super Models
Apple TV+
4 stars
Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista were the undisputed “Big Four” of supermodels in the 1990s.
And the Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models chronicles their rise and how they became a breed of unprecedented celebrities.
Executive-produced by the quartet themselves, the show may not have any hard-hitting critique of its subjects, but it is nonetheless an entertaining and informative culture documentary.
While The Super Models approaches the period through their careers, it is not just about fashion and magazine covers. It incorporates the subcultures of drag and hip-hop, and even the fall of the Soviet Union into its retelling of the supermodel era.
At its core, it is a love letter to 1990s pop culture and four iconic women.
Here are three reasons to tune in.
1. Fascinating foursome
Stereotypes of models as vapid and shallow may persist, but becoming cultural icons the way these women did was no accidental achievement. They were – and still are – articulate, intelligent and extremely savvy about their careers and the choices they have made.
Crawford, for example, talks about going ahead with her nude Playboy cover shoot in 1988 despite being advised not to do so in a publication not known for high fashion editorials.
She says being on that cover doubled the audience who knew her, as men were previously not as familiar with her.
Turlington managed to renegotiate the terms of her restrictive exclusive contract with fashion label Calvin Klein by cutting her hair short, thereby starting a discussion about what she was allowed to do while contracted.
2. Putting the “pop” in popularity
If all these supermodels did were model clothes, they would not have become household names. Instead, the series shows how they became embedded in pop culture through music and entertainment.
Perhaps no project was as celebrated as their appearance in the music video for George Michael’s Freedom! 90 (1990).
The late British pop star had seen the four women, along with the late supermodel Tatjana Patitz, on the cover of British Vogue and invited them to lip-sync in his video directed by acclaimed film-maker David Fincher.
In an unusual move, Michael did not appear in it.
The unique approach, sexy visuals and strong performance of the hit song – it remained on the US Billboard Top 40 chart for 12 weeks – launched the quartet into a new stratosphere of success.
3. Fashion nostalgia
One of The Super Models’ great highlights is how it effortlessly weaves large amounts of archival footage into its storytelling, transporting viewers and subjects back in time.
As Evangelista talks about posing for famed photographer Steven Meisel for the first time, the series cuts to behind-the-scenes clips of a teenage Evangelista taking a big stride in front of Meisel’s camera.
When Campbell recounts her strong bond with the late designer Azzedine Alaia, the audience get to see old reels and photos of the two hanging out together, getting fittings done and having a laugh.
There are also many throwbacks to 1990s fashion shows.
Be it the supermodels strutting the runways wearing vintage pieces from John Galliano, Thierry Mugler and Gianni Versace, or scenes of them bantering with Karl Lagerfeld in the hectic backstage areas, the series is a treat for anyone who loves fashion.