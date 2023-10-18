Binge-worthy: The Super Models is a love letter to 1990s pop culture

The Super Models

Apple TV+

4 stars

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista were the undisputed “Big Four” of supermodels in the 1990s.

And the Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models chronicles their rise and how they became a breed of unprecedented celebrities.

Executive-produced by the quartet themselves, the show may not have any hard-hitting critique of its subjects, but it is nonetheless an entertaining and informative culture documentary.

While The Super Models approaches the period through their careers, it is not just about fashion and magazine covers. It incorporates the subcultures of drag and hip-hop, and even the fall of the Soviet Union into its retelling of the supermodel era.

At its core, it is a love letter to 1990s pop culture and four iconic women.

Here are three reasons to tune in.

1. Fascinating foursome

Stereotypes of models as vapid and shallow may persist, but becoming cultural icons the way these women did was no accidental achievement. They were – and still are – articulate, intelligent and extremely savvy about their careers and the choices they have made.

Crawford, for example, talks about going ahead with her nude Playboy cover shoot in 1988 despite being advised not to do so in a publication not known for high fashion editorials.