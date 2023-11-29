Binge-worthy: The Buccaneers a frothy, fun American edition of Bridgerton

The Buccaneers

Apple TV+

3 stars

Picture the English period dramas Bridgerton (2020 to present) and Downton Abbey (2010 to 2015), but with a pop music soundtrack and Americans as the main characters.

This will give you some idea of what to expect from the frothy drama series The Buccaneers, which follows a group of American heiresses looking for husbands in 1870s England.

Here are three reasons to watch the eight-part series on Apple TV+.

1. Bridgerton: American edition

Based on an unfinished book by the late American novelist Edith Wharton, the show opens in New York during the Gilded Age of the late 1800s, when a booming economy has created plenty of new money.

On the other side of the pond, there are lots of English noblemen strapped for cash. So, when wealthy American socialite Conchita (Alisha Boe) gets engaged to English lord Richard (Josh Dylan), it seems a match made in heaven.

The social-climbing parents of her besties Nan (Kristine Froseth), Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse), Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) and Mable (Josie Totah) want the same for their daughters, so all head to London to find themselves English beaus.

One of these girls is not like the others, though. The fiercely independent Nan is uninterested in snagging an aristocratic husband and just wants to be with her friends.