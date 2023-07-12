Binge-worthy: The Afterparty 2 is genre-surfing murder-mystery fun

The Afterparty 2

Apple TV+

3 stars

Season 2 of the comedy whodunnit anthology The Afterparty (2022 to present) sees John Cho and Ken Jeong join returning cast members Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao and Tiffany Haddish, this time to solve a murder at a wedding.

Here are three reasons to watch the campy series, in which each episode depicts events from a different person’s perspective and in a different cinematic genre.

1. A contemporary whodunnit

Zoe (Chao) and Aniq (Richardson) – who got together after Season 1, which was about a murder at their high-school reunion’s afterparty – are attending the wedding of Zoe’s sister Grace (Poppy Liu) and eccentric technology mogul Edgar (Zach Woods).

The event is thick with familial, financial and romantic complications. Things come to a head when Edgar is found dead in his bed the morning after the nuptials, prompting Aniq to call Detective Danner (Haddish) to help solve the case.

2. Genre-bending fun