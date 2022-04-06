Binge-worthy: Taiwanese series Twisted Strings is a whimsical ride about life and death

4 stars
In Taiwanese anthology series Twisted Strings, the fictional city of Taiping bears witness to the humorous, whimsical, sometimes eerie and fantastical lives of its inhabitants across parallel timelines.
