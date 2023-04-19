Binge-worthy: Succession’s final season is a brilliantly executed swansong

Succession 4

HBO Go, with new episodes every Monday

5 stars

The fourth and final season of Succession is shaping up to be a beautifully executed swansong, one that is ready to go out on a high note.

The series, about ageing Rupert Murdoch-esque media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his emotionally abusive relationship with his four children Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), has been a critical darling since it premiered in 2018, nabbing prestigious wins for its cast and crew.

A dark dramedy about the failures and foibles of entitled, greedy one-percenters may gnaw at you after three seasons in lesser hands, but Succession still manages to surprise and move with its portrayal of deeply flawed and traumatised characters.

Here are three reasons to tune in.

1. New dynamics

The season opens where the last one left off – after Logan had renegotiated his divorce agreement with his ex-wife and wrested control of his media empire away from the hands of his children Kendall, Shiv and Roman.

The first two episodes tread a lot of familiar ground – the Roy siblings making unsound decisions just to spite their father, who in turn tries to poison his kids against one another.

Audiences are led to believe that this dynamic will continue to play out, but the rug is pulled out from underneath them when a major character death sends the surviving characters spiralling off in grief, anger, regret and ambition.

It is a daring move but also a smart one that allows new stories to be told in the wake of such a drastic narrative shift.

2. Devastating supporting performances