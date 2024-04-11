Binge-worthy: Retro-futuristic adventure Fallout boasts violence, dark humour and snark

Fallout



Premieres on Prime Video on April 11

3 stars

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Fallout is the second science-fiction dystopia from American writer-directors Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who created the acclaimed series Westworld (2016 to 2022),

Set 200 or so years after a nuclear war, the show follows a handful of survivors as they navigate the radioactive wasteland that was once Los Angeles, encountering various rival groups, mutant creatures and moral dilemmas along the way.

The first is Lucy (Ella Purnell), a bright-eyed young woman from one of the communities that have lived in underground vaults since the bombs fell in the 1950s.

When Lucy’s vault is raided and her father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) is kidnapped, she ventures to the surface to look for him, and a wild adventure ensues.

Here are a few reasons to stream the eight-episode show.

1. Genre-bending post-apocalyptic tale