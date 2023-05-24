Binge-worthy: Queen Charlotte is a Bridgerton backstory that shines bright

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Netflix

4 out of 5 stars

The most-watched English-language show on Netflix last week, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is the origin tale of perhaps the most intriguing character in the sexy period comedy-drama Bridgerton (2020 to present).

It explains how Charlotte came to be Britain’s first black queen in this alternate-history universe – and the inner workings of her marriage to the country’s famous “mad king”, George III.

Here is why the third Bridgerton series created by superstar American showrunner Shonda Rhimes – which a voiceover by Bridgerton narrator, British actress Julie Andrews, reminds viewers is historical fiction – is worth a watch.

1. Franchise’s most intriguing character gets her due

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton revolved around high-society Britain in the early 19th century, their main focus the cut-throat marriage market for aristocrats.

But the most interesting supporting character was Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), who had a complicated marriage of her own.

This prequel explains it, flashing back to when a 17-year-old Charlotte (India Amarteifio) found herself hastily married off to King George III (Corey Mylchreest).

2. Timely commentary on racial politics

Despite the caveat that this is fiction, historical purists still get their petticoats in a twist about the lack of evidence for the real Queen Charlotte having any African heritage.

But the fictional one certainly does, and wedding invites and aristocratic titles are quickly handed out to a handful of non-whites so it does not look like a mistake that the bride is, as the king’s mother puts it, “that brown” – a wink to the superficiality of many modern attempts at diversity.

And those following current British royal drama might see juicy echoes of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s allegation about an unnamed royal’s concern over her children’s complexion.

3. Steamy escapist romance