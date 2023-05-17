Binge-worthy: Oh No! Here Comes Trouble is a moving fantasy-comedy with lovable leads

Oh No! Here Comes Trouble

Solving crimes, speaking to spirits and healing broken hearts – Taiwanese series Oh No! Here Comes Trouble is a genre-blending fantasy comedy that has as much heart as it does hilarity.

In it, Tseng Jing-hua plays Pu Yiyong, a delinquent high-schooler who inherited superb calligraphy skills from his grandfather. After a tragic bus accident puts him in a two-year coma, he wakes up to discover he has the ability to see spirits and help them with the power of his written word.

With the assistance of an eager but low-ranked policewoman Chen Chuying (Vivian Sung) and his high-school nemesis, the goody-two-shoes Cao Guangyan (Payne Peng), Yiyong leads the trio in investigating mysteries that the spirits hope to unravel.

Here are three reasons to catch the 12-episode series on iQiyi International.

1. Imaginative supernatural premise

The spirits in the series are not the typical ghosts, monsters or gods usually present in fantasy stories. Instead, they are supernatural life forms created through the power of human emotions, such as grief, love and guilt.

A mother’s obsession over her long-missing daughter creates a teenage spirit in her daughter’s likeness; a young man’s loneliness causes the beautiful woman he tattooed on his back to come to life; and a father’s grief and love for the child he lost in a traffic accident manifests a guardian god of the roads.

This imaginative premise is a moving way to comment on the power of the human mind to both heal and damage. Traumas and hatred left to run wild corrode souls, while hope and love can grow into guardian angels.

2. Lovable main trio