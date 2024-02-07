Binge-worthy: Lives of expat wives in Hong Kong fall apart in miniseries Expats

Expats
Prime Video
3 stars
In a story set in Hong Kong, Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo play three American expatriates whose lives are altered by a tragic incident.
A keenly observed snapshot of the intricate dynamics of wealthy expat communities, this six-episode series is directed by Lulu Wang, the Chinese-American film-maker behind acclaimed comedy-drama The Farewell (2019).
Here are a few reasons to tune in.
1. Traumatic loss, troubling mystery
Once an ambitious architect, Margaret Woo (Kidman) followed her husband Clarke (Brian Tee) to Hong Kong because of his high-paying job.
Now, she is one of those expat housewives who live in swanky apartments with chauffeurs and maids, go to yacht parties and gossip about one another.
A year later, Margaret is still not over it, and it has taken a toll on her relationships with her family, as well as her neighbour and friend Hilary (Blue).
And, after a run-in with Mercy (Yoo) – the woman Margaret holds responsible for what happened – the mystery of her son’s disappearance takes an unforeseen turn.
2. The expat bubble
Based on the best-selling book by American author Janice Y.K. Lee, who grew up in Hong Kong, the story captures the complex socio-economic dynamics of many expat communities.
Margaret’s children are looked after by another expat – Essie (Ruby Ruiz), a domestic helper from the Philippines – whom the youngest kid sees as a mother figure and speaks to in Tagalog.
Margaret declares Essie a member of the family but, like the other expat employers, knows little about those who work for her and is jealous of how close Essie is to the boy.
And while Margaret and Hilary make fun of expats who yell at their helpers, she herself can behave just as badly.
Mercy is an expat as well, but not as wealthy. However, she also lives in a bubble because she can neither speak Cantonese nor fit in at the expensive lunches and parties she is invited to.
3. Strangers in a strange land
All three women are battling their own resentments and identity crises – Mercy is wracked with guilt and mummy issues, and Hilary is trying to save her failing marriage.
And all feel alienated and alone, whether they are sitting on a crowded train or at a dinner gathering.
The series takes place in 2014, against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s Umbrella Movement protests. These are only briefly referenced in the first three episodes that have aired, so it will be interesting to see how it all ties in.