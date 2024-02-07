Binge-worthy: Lives of expat wives in Hong Kong fall apart in miniseries Expats

Expats



Prime Video

3 stars

In a story set in Hong Kong, Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo play three American expatriates whose lives are altered by a tragic incident.

A keenly observed snapshot of the intricate dynamics of wealthy expat communities, this six-episode series is directed by Lulu Wang, the Chinese-American film-maker behind acclaimed comedy-drama The Farewell (2019).

Here are a few reasons to tune in.

1. Traumatic loss, troubling mystery

Once an ambitious architect, Margaret Woo (Kidman) followed her husband Clarke (Brian Tee) to Hong Kong because of his high-paying job.

Now, she is one of those expat housewives who live in swanky apartments with chauffeurs and maids, go to yacht parties and gossip about one another.

A year later, Margaret is still not over it, and it has taken a toll on her relationships with her family, as well as her neighbour and friend Hilary (Blue).

And, after a run-in with Mercy (Yoo) – the woman Margaret holds responsible for what happened – the mystery of her son’s disappearance takes an unforeseen turn.