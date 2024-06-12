Binge-worthy: Korean Fried Chicken Rhapsody serves up shameless food porn

Korean Fried Chicken Rhapsody



Netflix

3 stars

Korean Fried Chicken Rhapsody, a docu-series about South Korea’s devotion to the titular dish, is as kooky as it sounds.

A loose history of the country’s relationship with one of its favourite foods, it suggests that fried chicken is much more than a satisfying snack.

Here are a few reasons to devour the two-part documentary that is available on Netflix.

1. A national obsession

The show says there are more than 600 fried chicken brands in South Korea and 41,000 individual chicken eateries – versus a mere 37,000 McDonald’s outlets.

A festival devoted to chimaek – the classic pairing of fried chicken and beer – draws a million people, and there is a famous street lined with nothing but fried chicken joints.

The implication is that South Korea’s love affair with the dish is unrivalled, although little is offered by way of comparison – either with other chicken-loving countries or popular Korean dishes, so this is a fairly subjective assessment.

But who needs data when you have hours of video of people chowing down on the stuff?

2. Chicken power