Binge-worthy: K-drama The Atypical Family a quirky tale of superheroes and con artists

Netflix
3 stars
South Korean fantasy drama The Atypical Family is aptly titled. The members of the Bok family are extraordinary in their own right – they are superheroes.
Single father Bok Gwi-joo (Jang Ki-yong) can travel back in time. His mother Man-heum (Go Doo-shim) has the gift of divination, while his sister Dong-hee (Claudia Kim) has the power of flight. However, the wealthy Boks are plagued with various problems that strip them of their individual powers.
The story begins with the family standing atop a cliff, with the Bok matriarch bemoaning her lot.
A freak accident sees Gwi-joo almost drowning in the sea, but he is rescued by the mysterious Do Da-hee (Chun Woo-hee), who is not as innocent as she looks.
Here are a few reasons to binge on the 12-episode series on Netflix.
1. The traumas of life
The Atypical Family, like popular K-dramas such as My Mister (2018), It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020) and Daily Dose Of Sunshine (2023), addresses the hot topic of mental well-being.
Gwi-joo used to be able to travel back to the past and relive his happiest memories, but due to the traumatic passing of his wife, he falls into depression and becomes an alcoholic. He neglects his daughter In-a (Park So-yi), who turns into a recluse. Her smartphone addiction also hinders the manifesting of her powers.
Dong-hee was once a svelte and popular model. Keeping up appearances was tough, and she is now obese and suffering from bulimia. Her weight robs her of her ability to fly.
The K-drama navigates heavy themes and does not shy away from portraying the toll of their struggles on their mental health. However, because of its fantastical setting, the show does not get too preachy.
2. Intriguing plot
The series benefits from South Korean director Jo Hyun-tak’s brisk storytelling. From the first episode, it is revealed that Da-hee befriending the Bok family is no coincidence.
Da-hee, who claims to be an orphan with no family members, is conspiring with her mother, sister and uncle to scam the Boks of their fortune.
The plot is reminiscent of Parasite, South Korean film-maker Bong Joon-ho’s 2019 Oscar-winning thriller. But director Jo – the man who helmed the acclaimed K-drama Sky Castle (2018) – keeps some cards close to his chest.
There is, for example, more to Gwi-joo’s connection with Da-hee than meets the eye.
3. Big, bold and beautiful
Kim, known for playing scientist Helen Cho in Avengers: Age Of Ultron (2015) and the magical being Nagini in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (2018), is unrecognisable as Dong-hee.
Some netizens have decried the casting of a slim actress wearing a fat suit instead of a plus-sized actress. But Kim’s portrayal of someone who is wounded by constant fat-shaming is credible.
Presumably, Dong-hee will lose weight by the end of the series to regain her powers. But how she gets there will hopefully be an interesting watch.