Binge-worthy: K-drama The Atypical Family a quirky tale of superheroes and con artists

South Korean fantasy drama The Atypical Family is aptly titled. The members of the Bok family are extraordinary in their own right – they are superheroes.

Single father Bok Gwi-joo (Jang Ki-yong) can travel back in time. His mother Man-heum (Go Doo-shim) has the gift of divination, while his sister Dong-hee (Claudia Kim) has the power of flight. However, the wealthy Boks are plagued with various problems that strip them of their individual powers.

The story begins with the family standing atop a cliff, with the Bok matriarch bemoaning her lot.

A freak accident sees Gwi-joo almost drowning in the sea, but he is rescued by the mysterious Do Da-hee (Chun Woo-hee), who is not as innocent as she looks.

Here are a few reasons to binge on the 12-episode series on Netflix.