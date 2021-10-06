Binge-worthy: K-drama Squid Game is a colourful nightmare

The series grapples with social inequality and poverty in South Korea.
The series grapples with social inequality and poverty in South Korea.PHOTO: NETFLIX
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

4 stars

The nine-part Netflix original is a global phenomenon on track to becoming the platform's biggest series ever.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 