Binge-worthy: K-drama Daily Dose Of Sunshine takes empathetic, destigmatising look at mental health

Daily Dose Of Sunshine (NC16)

Netflix

4 stars

“Any one of us can find ourselves in a weakened mental state.”

That is what psychiatrist Hwang Yeo-hwan (Chang Ryul) says to psychiatric nurse Jung Da-eun (Park Bo-young) in Daily Dose Of Sunshine, now streaming on Netflix.

Mental health is a touchy subject in South Korea, and this K-drama attempts to destigmatise psychiatric care with – as the title suggests – a dose of sunshine, while also encouraging more open dialogue on the topic.

Adapted from a 2017 webtoon of the same name by former psychiatric nurse Lee Ra-ha – who wrote the series based on her real-life experiences – the show follows a team of nurses and doctors at a psychiatric ward as seen through the eyes of nurse Jung.

Jung is an empathetic and experienced internal medicine nurse who truly cares for her patients. However, being overly kind creates an unbalanced workload for her colleagues.

Thus, the big-hearted nurse is transferred to the psychiatric department and has to learn how to deal with individuals who behave in strange ways.

Here are three reasons to binge on the 12-episode procedural drama.

1. Class acts