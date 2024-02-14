Binge-worthy: J-drama Rebooting is a refreshing slice-of-life time-loop comedy

Rebooting

Netflix

5 stars

A year after its January 2023 premiere in Japan, J-drama Rebooting – titled Brush Up Life in Japanese – is now available on Netflix.

The fantasy-comedy time-loop series follows Asami Kondo (Sakura Ando), who works at the local city hall and later dies in a car accident at the age of 33. When she reaches the afterlife – a blank slate of white with a lone receptionist (played by Japanese comedian Bakarhythm, who is also the writer of the series) – she is told she will be reincarnated as an anteater.

But Asami wants to be reincarnated as a human, so she chooses to “reboot” and live her entire existence once more, with the memories and knowledge of her previous life intact.

Here are three reasons Rebooting, with its unique blend of humour and sweetness, is this reviewer’s favourite J-drama in years.

1. Reborn (not) rich

Unlike popular K-drama Reborn Rich (2022), in which the protagonist uses what he retains from his previous life to earn big bucks and ace all his tests, Rebooting is humorously mundane.

Sure, with her adult intelligence, Asami breezes through kindergarten and primary school. But she is not a genius and discovers that so many years past her examination-taking days, she still struggles with high-school tests.

Asami, who has to do more good to reincarnate as a human, also does not save the world or make her family rich by becoming, say, an early investor in tech company Apple.

Instead, she betters the lives of herself and those around her through fairly trivial things.

As a child, she stops her kindergarten teacher from getting fired by preventing her from embarking on an extramarital affair with a classmate’s dad. She also tries, albeit unsuccessfully, to stop a high-school classmate from pursuing a music career that would fail.

The drama winks at its own banality in a brilliant bit of meta-commentary.

In one of Asami’s multiple rebooted lifetimes, she becomes a television producer and pitches Rebooting as a series, but her superiors shoot it down for not being dramatic enough.

2. Sisterhood is the true love story