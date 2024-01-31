Binge-worthy: In the Arctic freeze, women seek justice in True Detective: Night Country

True Detective: Night Country

HBO and HBO Go

4 stars

This is how you do a prestige crime drama.

First, make sure the main characters – the cops – carry defects of character caused by a horrific event in their past. Better yet, give the entire community trauma, a pain that unites them and keeps their lips sealed.

Throw in mutterings about curses and ghosts and include shots that show a landscape heavy with foreboding. Whip back and forth between two or three timelines in every episode and finish with terse, allusive dialogue.

Since the first season of True Detective (2014), this formula has earned it a clutch of Emmy and Critics’ Choice awards and nominations. But the acclaim has cooled off somewhat since the high of Season 1, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as the cops of the title.

Now, three episodes into the anthology series’ fourth season – new episodes air every Monday – it feels as if part of the old magic is back.

Mexican director Issa Lopez made the acclaimed fantasy-horror film Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017) and knows how to create an atmosphere heavy with evil.

Here is why Night Country is worthy of a binge.

1. Great cop characters

Each season opens with a fresh crime, cast and setting. Perhaps unfairly, the new cops are always compared with the magnificent first season’s sleuths, the haunted duo played by McConaughey and Harrelson.

As if to make sure viewers forget the male angst that weighed heavy in the first three seasons (Season 2 was headlined by Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams, and Season 3 by Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff), the fourth features a pair of women crime-solvers: Jodie Foster, in a rare television appearance, is paired with relative newcomer Kali Reis, a title-winning boxer-turned-actress.

Foster’s police chief Liz Danvers is ultra-competent, but faces misogynistic pushback from the largely blue-collar white community of the mining town of Ennis, Alaska.

From the native Inupiat people, she gets hostility for raising an adopted Inupiat daughter free of what she considers superstitious native mumbo-jumbo.

Reis’ Evangeline Navarro is a part-Inupiat state trooper caught between two worlds, one that requires her to enforce white laws, and another that calls for her to respect her indigenous heritage.