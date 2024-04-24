Binge-worthy: Imperfect Us elevates love triangle trope to centre on complex female leads

Imperfect Us

In the first few minutes of the star-studded Taiwanese drama Imperfect Us, working mother and dutiful wife Qingfen (Ariel Lin) busies herself with work, her son and household chores. When she finally gets a moment to herself, she goes online and searches for a woman named Rebecca (Tiffany Hsu) on social media.

Twelve years earlier, Rebecca and Qingfen’s husband, Ruizhi (Mike He), were in a loving relationship, while Qingfen carried a torch for Ruizhi. But when cracks began to show in the relationship between Rebecca and Ruizhi, Qingfen swooped in and bagged the man.

Jumping back and forth between the past and present, Imperfect Us elevates the common trope of a love triangle to examine choice – why people choose to do what they do, and the lingering regrets and insecurities their decisions may give rise to.

Here are three reasons to binge on the eight-episode series that will air its finale on April 27.

1. Realistic and complicated women