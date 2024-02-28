Binge-worthy: Ebb and flow of a 20-year friendship in romantic drama One Day

One Day



Netflix

3 out of 5

British author David Nicholls’ beloved 2009 bestseller, One Day, is an extended “will they or won’t they”: Boy meets girl the night they graduate from university; the two decide they are better off as friends, not lovers – and then spend the better part of two decades questioning that decision.

The first screen adaptation – the 2011 film of the same name starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess – was a flop, and memorable only for the American actress’ hideous Yorkshire accent.

But a new 14-episode series starring Ambika Mod (This Is Going To Hurt, 2022) and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus 2, 2022) has fared better.

Here are three reasons to stream the romantic drama, which was the No. 1 most-watched English-language series on Netflix globally for Feb 12 to 18.

1. Two lives, two decades

Sparks fly when British students Emma (Mod) and Dexter (Woodall) meet for the first time at their graduation ball in 1988.

But leftie literature geek Emma does not want to become just another notch on the bedpost for pretty boy Dex, the college Romeo.

They resolve to be friends instead, and their story is told in a series of yearly snapshots of their lives on the day they first met – July 15 – over the course of 20 years.

2. Ebbs and flows of friendship

