Binge-worthy: Song Kang, Kim Yoo-jung make My Demon an attractive temptation

South Korean scriptwriters know K-drama fans like a contract-marriage premise. In series with such plotlines, the protagonists get into a contractual marriage situation for different reasons, but end up falling for each other.
Business Proposal (Netflix) and Love In Contract (Prime Video) from 2022 were hits. Perfect Marriage Revenge, released in October, and the ongoing The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract – both available on Viu – have attracted a strong following too.
My Demon follows a similar theme.
South Korean actor Song Kang plays 200-year-old demon Jeong Gu-won, who grants wishes to humans in exchange for their souls. Kim Yoo-jung is heiress Do Do-hee, who earns the nickname “Devil in Hermes” for being a shrewd and steely chief executive.
They enter into a fake marriage when Do-hee becomes the target of an assassination plot. She needs his protection, while he needs to be around her to use his powers, which were unexpectedly transferred to her. No one can resist Do-hee and, soon, the demon bodyguard is disarmed by her charms.
Here are three reasons to stream this fantasy romance on Netflix.
1. She is the real deal
Kim has been in the business for two decades and has won more than 20 acting awards – and she is only 24.
Playing a chaebol (family-owned conglomerate) heiress is her most mature role to date, and the South Korean actress impresses as the troubled Do-hee, who is surrounded by enemies on all fronts. Do-hee is no damsel in distress though and, as the story progresses, viewers learn the reason behind her ice princess facade.
Kim’s eyes speak volumes, and it does not take long for you to fall for her. She is more than capable of carrying the whole show.
2. If looks could kill
Song made his acting debut in 2017 and the 29-year-old’s dreamy good looks play a huge part in his popularity. However, it was only in the 2020 apocalyptic series Sweet Home that he proved he is more than a pretty face.
Here, he is perfectly cast as the suave, sweet-talking demon. Who wouldn’t sell their soul when they see that alluring visage?
Song and Kim have such magnetic chemistry that fans started to ship the pair since the show premiered on Nov 24. South Korean media even labelled them a stunning “visual couple”.
This could be why My Demon took the No. 2 spot on the Netflix Global Top 10 chart in the TV category for non-English content. According to Netflix, My Demon recorded 4.2 million views and accumulated 33.6 million viewing hours worldwide from Dec 11 to 17.
In addition, GoodData Corporation, a K-content competitiveness analysis agency, reported on Dec 24 that My Demon and its leads topped in the weekly list of buzz-worthy TV dramas in South Korea for two consecutive weeks.
3. Mixed-genre story
My Demon is billed as a fantasy romance, but is actually a mixed bag of genres.
The initial episodes are like a family drama, where members of Do-hee’s adoptive family engage in power struggles.
There is also a thriller element when a crazed masked killer starts stalking her. Then there is a kidnapping, a murder and various attempts to finish Do-hee off.
Just when you think the plot is getting a bit dark, the scriptwriters throw in a hilarious “tango fighting” scene. Then, it switches gears to a love story.
Though there are some K-drama romance tropes, the series is rather fast-paced.
My Demon is now in its 10th episode and the protagonists have already endured much. With six more episodes left, one can only hope the reveal of the big bad boss is executed well and the beloved couple enjoy a well-deserved happily ever after.