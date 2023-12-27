Binge-worthy: Song Kang, Kim Yoo-jung make My Demon an attractive temptation

My Demon

Netflix

4 stars

South Korean scriptwriters know K-drama fans like a contract-marriage premise. In series with such plotlines, the protagonists get into a contractual marriage situation for different reasons, but end up falling for each other.

Business Proposal (Netflix) and Love In Contract (Prime Video) from 2022 were hits. Perfect Marriage Revenge, released in October, and the ongoing The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract – both available on Viu – have attracted a strong following too.

My Demon follows a similar theme.

South Korean actor Song Kang plays 200-year-old demon Jeong Gu-won, who grants wishes to humans in exchange for their souls. Kim Yoo-jung is heiress Do Do-hee, who earns the nickname “Devil in Hermes” for being a shrewd and steely chief executive.

They enter into a fake marriage when Do-hee becomes the target of an assassination plot. She needs his protection, while he needs to be around her to use his powers, which were unexpectedly transferred to her. No one can resist Do-hee and, soon, the demon bodyguard is disarmed by her charms.

Here are three reasons to stream this fantasy romance on Netflix.

1. She is the real deal