Binge-worthy: Dear Child a suspenseful German psychological thriller

Dear Child



The top non-English-language show on Netflix in mid-September, Dear Child opens with a woman and a 12-year-old girl escaping after being held captive for many years, and the puzzle of who they are slowly unspools from there.

Here are a few reasons to stream this suspenseful German psychological thriller.

1. A mystifying missing persons case

In a windowless room monitored by security cameras, a woman, Lena (Kim Riedle), plays with children Hannah (Naila Schuberth) and Jonathan (Sammy Schrein).

The kids’ father, whose face viewers do not see, keeps them locked up, and they must obey an oppressive system of rules or be punished.

Lena manages to escape, but is hit by a car while on the run. When she and Hannah are taken to hospital, the authorities realise she may be the same Lena who vanished without a trace 13 years ago.

But Lena’s grief-stricken parents do not recognise her – one of many elements of this case that do not add up.

2. An unnerving child