Binge-worthy: Dark Matter delivers the right dose of quantum physics and existential questions

Apple TV+

3 stars

The science-fiction thriller Dark Matter reclaims the concept of a multiverse from the Marvel movies and shows that have milked it dry – and leans into its roots in theoretical physics instead.

The show is based on the 2016 bestseller of the same name by American author Blake Crouch, who also penned Wayward Pines (2012 to 2014) – a book trilogy that, like this show, is a psychological drama disguised as literary sci-fi.

Australian actor Joel Edgerton plays Jason, a physicist who could have had a high-flying research career.

But 15 years ago, he gave that up to be a devoted family man to wife Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) and son Charlie (Oakes Fegley).

Now a lowly college professor, he is envious when a friend wins a big scientific prize.

Then he is suddenly kidnapped and drugged, and he wakes up in an alternate reality where he is the one with the big career, but not a family.

Here is why it is worth checking out Dark Matter.

1. A little quantum physics, but not too much

In a college lecture, Jason introduces the idea of Schrodinger’s Cat, a thought experiment illustrating the many-worlds theory of quantum physics.

This is the idea that every possible outcome of an event occurs, each in a separate universe.

In the new reality Jason wakes up in, he has built a box that lets him travel between these parallel worlds – and each door inside leads to a different version of his life.

The explanation of the science is intriguing, vague enough to be plausible, and a solid foundation for an action adventure.

And it wisely avoids lingering on the physics for more than a few minutes, at which point most people’s brains start to melt.

2. Relatable existential questions

