Binge-worthy: Chinese drama Under The Microscope makes tax accounting engaging

Under The Microscope

iQiyi International

4 stars

Is there any way tax accounting can be riveting? Actually, yes, as Chinese drama Under The Microscope has shown.

The 14-parter stars actor Zhang Ruoyun (Joy Of Life, 2019) as Shuai Jiamo, a mathematics genius in the Ming dynasty who discovers a major tax discrepancy in his county’s finances.

He goes on a journey to right the error, but gets tripped up by bureaucracy and stumbles into a complex web of corruption and lies.

Here are three reasons to watch the series.

1. Refreshing look at ancient China

The series is based on Chinese author Ma Boyong’s book of the same name, which used rare archival records to look at six real cases of crimes and grievances that occurred during the Ming dynasty.

Under The Microscope is adapted from the first case: a peasant revolution that was caused by unfair taxation.

When Shuai discovers that his county, Renhua, and its taxpayers have mistakenly been burdened with paying a mysterious “silk tax“ that should have been shared among all eight counties under its prefecture, he and his buddy Feng Baoyu (Fei Qimeng) decide to file a formal complaint.

But they encounter bureaucracy and corruption at every turn. At one point, they are even told that they have to pay for paper and ink that the courts have approved of in order to submit the complaint.

Not only is Shuai a refreshingly down-to-earth protagonist, but the obstacles he encounters also highlight the reasons behind Ming’s eventual fall: peasant rebellions and economic crises.

2. Engaging lead