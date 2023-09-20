Binge-worthy: C-drama Fake It Till You Make It skewers posturing young professionals

Cai Wenjing (left) and Han Dongjun are a convincing couple in a slow-burn romance in Fake It Till You Make It. PHOTO: FAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT/WEIBO
Jan Lee
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
55 min ago

Fake It Till You Make It

Available on YouTube and MangoTV (mgtv.com)
4 stars

The hottest television series now may revolve around fantastical pirates like Netflix’s One Piece (2023) or superheroes like K-drama Moving (2023).

But if you are in the mood for something more down to earth and realistic, look no further than the Chinese drama Fake It Till You Make It.

The 14-episode series, which premiered in China in August, primarily follows the love story between junior lawyer Tang Ying (Cai Wenjing) and investment banker Xu Ziquan (Han Dongjun). But it is also a workplace drama that examines what lurks behind the facade of seemingly glamorous and high-flying young professionals, and the lies people tell others and themselves.

Here are three reasons to tune in.

1. Poking fun at pretension

Han Dongjun plays a young investment banker in Fake It Till You Make It. PHOTO: FAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT/WEIBO

Fake It Till You Make It lives up to its Chinese title, which roughly translates to “A Guide To Being A Poser”, skewering the way people put on an act to impress others.

In their first meeting on a plane, Tang Ying and Ziquan are coincidentally seated next to each other and they try to impress the other party.

She flips open Irish author Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends in its original English language to look educated and polished, while he proves his frequent flier status when he calls the air stewardess by her name.

It is a hilarious yet effective scene that makes fun of this age of social media, where image can often trump substance.

The posturing goes beyond the two leads, as practically everyone in their ambitious circle has someone they want to one-up – something the show also makes fun of.

Tang Ying’s incompetent boss name-drops French New Wave films to impress an important client who, in turn, loves to flaunt the branded bags she has to her rich tai-tai pals.

2. Compelling stories beneath the facades

Beneath the facade of her high-flying job, Cai Wenjing’s lawyer character in Fake It Till You Make It is overworked and exhausted. PHOTO: FAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT/WEIBO

The characters may lead seemingly fancy lives, but the drama takes time to peel away those layers and reveal the complex problems they face at work and in their personal lives.

Ziquan holds a high-stress, precarious job where one misstep can lead to being laid off, while Tang Ying is constantly overworked, pulling all-nighters in the office and yet is always passed over for promotion.

Even characters who appear to be antagonists at first glance have their own stories, such as Tang Ying’s boss Wang (Jiang Shimeng), who tries to hide a diabetes diagnosis.

In love, Tang Ying’s cousin Lin Xinzi (Bao Shang’en) suffers the consequences of valuing the superficial when she agrees to date a man who is perfect on paper, but is dangerously insecure and controlling in reality.

3. A sizzling romance

(From left) Han Dongjun and Cai Wenjing are young professionals out to impress in Fake It Till You Make It. PHOTO: FAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT/WEIBO

Asian romance dramas can often fall into the trope trap when trying to show why a couple is destined for each other, with damsel-in-distress situations or contrived childhood connections.

But the central love story in Fake It Till You Make It is a mature slow-burn between two intelligent and self-possessed people who come to enjoy and cherish each other’s company.

They start out thinking they are in control of the situation, be it Ziquan with his sleek, flirtatious advances, or Tang Ying, who is amused by but dismissive of his playboy moves.

As the show progresses, they are increasingly flustered by their attraction to each other – a gradual and satisfying shift to watch.

Cai and Han are convincing together. Their chemistry comes through via heated glances and almost-kisses, making viewers feel the exciting push-pull of their romance.

Binge-worthy: K-drama Moving is an intriguing series that is worth your time
Binge-worthy: New Life Begins is a period comedy that ribs the patriarchy

