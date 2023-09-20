Binge-worthy: C-drama Fake It Till You Make It skewers posturing young professionals

Fake It Till You Make It

Available on YouTube and MangoTV (mgtv.com)

4 stars

The hottest television series now may revolve around fantastical pirates like Netflix’s One Piece (2023) or superheroes like K-drama Moving (2023).

But if you are in the mood for something more down to earth and realistic, look no further than the Chinese drama Fake It Till You Make It.

The 14-episode series, which premiered in China in August, primarily follows the love story between junior lawyer Tang Ying (Cai Wenjing) and investment banker Xu Ziquan (Han Dongjun). But it is also a workplace drama that examines what lurks behind the facade of seemingly glamorous and high-flying young professionals, and the lies people tell others and themselves.

Here are three reasons to tune in.

1. Poking fun at pretension