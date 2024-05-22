Binge-worthy: Bridgerton 3 serves up satisfying and steamy friends-to-lovers romance

Bridgerton 3 (R21)
Netflix
4 stars
In its third outing, Netflix’s popular period romance series Bridgerton is as lavish and sexy as ever.
Based on American author Julia Quinn’s series of Bridgerton novels following the romantic lives of the eight siblings from the noble Bridgerton family, every season of the adaptation follows the love story of one couple.
The third season shines a light on the friends-to-lovers romance between the third Bridgerton son, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), and insecure wallflower Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who has long held a torch for Colin.
The show, which has been split into Part One and Two of four episodes each, is currently No. 1 on Netflix Singapore’s top 10 most-watched series. Part Two premieres on June 13.
Here are three reasons to tune into Part One.
1. Old-fashioned but watchable romance
Season 3 of Bridgerton shows why the friends-to-lovers trope may be old and well-trodden, but is ultimately oh-so-watchable.
The romantic tension is set up when Penelope overhauls her wardrobe, hair and make-up in the hope of finding a husband after finally giving up her crush on Colin. Colin offers his help by tutoring her on how to charm men, but, of course, ends up being attracted to her instead.
The plot is predictable, but it is also satisfying to watch Colin, heretofore completely oblivious to Penelope’s feelings for him, discover that his lifelong friend is beautiful, sexy and desirable.
Newton knows what is expected of a romantic lead – he plays Colin’s gradual realisation of his feelings with lingering, longing looks and a simmering jealousy as he watches Penelope get wooed by other men.
Coughlan is fantastic too. The quiet desperation in a scene where she begs Colin to kiss her, just once, so she will not remain a spinster who has never been kissed, is heartbreaking.
And when the two finally confirm their feelings for each other, it results in a passionate and steamy carriage scene that will have fans kicking their feet in the air with excitement.
2. Complex female friendships
While the show is primarily a romance, some of the most compelling storylines of the season revolve around friendship.
Penelope and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) – Colin’s witty younger sister – fell out at the end of Season 2 after Eloise discovered Penelope’s secret identity as London’s infamous anonymous gossip scribe Lady Whistledown.
This season, the former besties still care for each other deeply, but are so divided in their beliefs, they can hardly be in the same room. Both Jessie and Coughlan play the pain of their platonic break-up well.
Meanwhile, the friendship of Eloise and Cressida Cowper (Jessica Madsen) – an ill-mannered debutante who bullies Penelope – brings out unexpected layers to both of them.
Cressida, a one-dimensional mean girl in previous seasons, reveals a kinder and more empathetic side to herself after befriending Eloise. At one point, she pointedly refuses to gossip about Penelope, showing her character’s growth.
Eloise also becomes less judgmental about Cressida’s obsession with landing a husband as she realises the sort of pressure Cressida faces from her overbearing parents, who threaten to marry her off against her will if she does not find a match.
3. Unexpected love stories
While Colin and Penelope are the main focus, this season also highlights some unexpected love stories, setting up more drama and romance to come.
For one thing, Bridgerton matriarch Violet (Ruth Gemmell), who has been widowed for many years, finds herself drawn to a dashing older man, the newly introduced Lord Anderson (Daniel Francis), brother to the well-respected London aristocrat Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh).
Love stories are often reserved for the young, so watching two people well into their middle age feel the first blush of attraction once more is refreshing.
The season also offers a glimpse at the romance of Francesca (Hannah Dodd) – the sixth Bridgerton child – who makes her society debut. She is beautiful and quickly courted by many aristocratic men.
But her introverted, quiet nature leads her to connect with the similarly introspective John Stirling (Victor Alli) as they bond over companionable silences.