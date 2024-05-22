Binge-worthy: Bridgerton 3 serves up satisfying and steamy friends-to-lovers romance

Bridgerton 3 (R21)

Netflix

4 stars

In its third outing, Netflix’s popular period romance series Bridgerton is as lavish and sexy as ever.

Based on American author Julia Quinn’s series of Bridgerton novels following the romantic lives of the eight siblings from the noble Bridgerton family, every season of the adaptation follows the love story of one couple.

The third season shines a light on the friends-to-lovers romance between the third Bridgerton son, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), and insecure wallflower Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who has long held a torch for Colin.

The show, which has been split into Part One and Two of four episodes each, is currently No. 1 on Netflix Singapore’s top 10 most-­watched series. Part Two premieres on June 13.

Here are three reasons to tune into Part One.

1. Old-fashioned but watchable romance

Season 3 of Bridgerton shows why the friends-to-lovers trope may be old and well-trodden, but is ultimately oh-so-watchable.

The romantic tension is set up when Penelope overhauls her wardrobe, hair and make-up in the hope of finding a husband after finally giving up her crush on Colin. Colin offers his help by tutoring her on how to charm men, but, of course, ends up being attracted to her instead.

The plot is predictable, but it is also satisfying to watch Colin, heretofore completely oblivious to Penelope’s feelings for him, discover that his lifelong friend is beautiful, sexy and desirable.

Newton knows what is expected of a romantic lead – he plays Colin’s gradual realisation of his feelings with lingering, longing looks and a simmering jealousy as he watches Penelope get wooed by other men.

Coughlan is fantastic too. The quiet desperation in a scene where she begs Colin to kiss her, just once, so she will not remain a spinster who has never been kissed, is heartbreaking.

And when the two finally confirm their feelings for each other, it results in a passionate and steamy carriage scene that will have fans kicking their feet in the air with excitement.

2. Complex female friendships