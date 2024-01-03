Binge-worthy: Blue Eye Samurai slays with stunning visuals and martial arts action

Blue Eye Samurai (R21)

Netflix

4 stars

“Kill Bill meets Yentl”. That is American co-creator Amber Noizumi’s tongue-in-cheek description of this animation series aimed at adult viewers.

While Blue Eye Samurai combines the martial arts revenge story of Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill two-parter (2003 and 2004) with the woman-passing-as-man plot of the musical drama Yentl (1983), the spectre of Disney’s animated period fantasy Mulan (1998) also looms large.

So, a better descriptive phrase might be: “Mulan, if the story had less singing and more slashing, fewer ballads and more beheadings.”

The setting is Edo-period Japan, an age of isolationism, when xenophobia towards the non-Japanese ran at fever pitch. Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine) is born the bastard child of a rogue white trader and a Japanese woman.

The blind sword-maker Seki (George Takei) takes the outcast in. She hides her blue eyes – demon eyes, according to the locals – behind amber sunglasses and disguises herself as a boy. She learns the way of the blade and sets out to exact revenge on her father, the Westerner who helped birth the loathsome mixed-race creature that she is.

Netflix has confirmed that there will be a second season. Here are the reasons to catch up on all eight episodes of the first.

1. Cinematic scope