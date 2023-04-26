Binge-worthy: Beef is about a quarrel that exposes the lies that make life bearable

The feud of the title exposes the lies that make life bearable for the central pair. Their flaws make them relatable, but neither is likeable. Both are anxious, suspicious people looking to boost their self-esteem in any way they can.

It is the same with the secondary characters. Each person in Danny’s and Amy’s circles sees others as pawns in games they think that only they can see. Amy has a young daughter, but the girl is never milked for adorability or to reveal Amy’s softer, nurturing side.

2. It is funny

The show gets viewers to laugh at its main characters, then to pity them. Amy is flailing, trying to maintain the facade of the woman who has it all. Danny pretends to be doing okay when his business is sinking.

Meanwhile, Danny’s shady cousin Isaac (David Choe) and his stoner bros hatch get-rich-quick plans. Isaac, a former convict, has bitter musings about the Korean-American community, especially its cliquishness and the games of one-upmanship in church.

Amy’s husband George (Joseph Lee) is the son of a famous artist, and believes everyone is laughing at him and his attempts at making art. He and Amy struggle to maintain the front required to sell products to the city’s elite. In Los Angeles, a town where you fake it till you make it, only the best fakers survive.

3. The Asian-American dream, de-romanticised