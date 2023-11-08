Binge-worthy: Beckham documentary evokes deep nostalgia for the ’90s

The story begins with Beckham as a skinny, football-obsessed teen signing with Manchester United’s youth team when he was 14.

The son of a hairdresser and a man who installed kitchens for a living, Beckham was a working-class loner who struggled at school.

A sublime goal scored from the halfway line at age 21 put him on the map.

The series is peppered with pithy interviews with Manchester United teammates including Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, who call Beckham a “pretty boy”.

But it was Beckham becoming a media darling – and deciding that he wanted to be more than just a football player – that helped turn the footballer into a rock star.

2. The Posh and Becks phenomenon



Beckham’s public profile is supercharged by his romance with Adams.

Together, they are a paparazzo’s wet dream, but also genuinely and madly in love.

And it is endearing when they banter with each other, as when Adams tells the interviewer she grew up “working class” and Beckham fact-checks her.

Given how extensively their lives have been dissected in the media, it is small details such as this that are the most revelatory here.

And while Beckham has spoken of it publicly before, the show delves into his obsessive-compulsive disorder, which drives him to fanatically clean the house and organise his closets.

3. Even haters eventually love him

