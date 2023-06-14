Binge-worthy: Award-winning comedy Abbott Elementary is a funny love letter to teachers

Binge-worthy

Abbott Elementary 2

Disney+

4 out of 5 stars

American workplace mockumentary comedy Abbott Elementary was a breakout hit with audiences and critics when it premiered in 2021 – and for good reason.

Created by former BuzzFeed Video talent Quinta Brunson, who is also the series’ main star, it centres on a group of teachers at the titular underfunded public primary school with mostly black students in Philadelphia.

The show – which won Outstanding Writing at the Emmys in 2022, Best Comedy Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023 and Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes in 2023 – boasts a stellar cast of screwball characters.

But, jokes aside, it has a real appreciation of the profession.

The second season takes audiences deeper into the lives of these beloved educators. Here are three reasons to tune in.

1. Love letter to teachers

Public school teachers in the United States are notoriously overworked and underpaid. Brunson, whose mother taught at the kindergarten level, highlights their thankless plight and sheer dedication with comedic situations.