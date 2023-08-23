Binge-worthy: Australian workplace comedy series Fisk delivers offbeat fun

Fisk

Netflix

3 out of 5 stars

Fisk – an offbeat workplace comedy that has been compared to hit British sitcom The Office (2001 to 2003) – is one of the rare Australian shows to crack Netflix’s weekly chart of its most-watched English-language series globally, coming in at No. 10 in the week of Aug 7 to 13.

It follows struggling lawyer Helen Tudor-Fisk (Kitty Flanagan) as she joins a small, unglamorous firm specialising in wills and probate.

Here are some reasons to stream the six-episode first season, which debuted on Netflix in early August and was a hit when it first aired in Australia in 2021:

1. Workplace oddities

Sacked from her old job, Helen is forced to take on a role at Gruber & Gruber, a tiny law firm run by siblings Ray (Marty Sheargold) and Roz (Julia Zemiro) Gruber.

Here, she faces a parade of oddball clients as they fight over dead relatives’ estates and the like – a task complicated by Helen’s lack of both legal experience and people skills.

She must also contend with her new colleagues – the work-avoidant Ray, the micro-managing Roz and office clerk George (Aaron Chen), who is even more socially awkward than Helen.

It is a microcosm of the zoo of humanity that workplaces often are, and all the faux civilities contained within.

2. Cringe comedy