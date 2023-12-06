Binge-worthy: Animated series Invincible makes superheroes relevant again

Invincible 2 (R21)

Prime Video

4 stars

The idea of superhero shows for grown-ups is not new. The stylishly violent Blade (1998), based on the Marvel Comics hero of the same name, broke the PG and PG13 barrier and paved the way for harder-edged heroes such as The Punisher (2004), Deadpool (2016) and Logan (2017).

On streaming services, a new generation of blood-soaked superhero shows flaunt their M18 and R21 certifications like a badge of honour.

The better ones add a new ingredient: subversion.

On Prime Video, The Boys (2019 to present) presents superheroes as the coddled tools of corporate America, as neurotic and narcissistic as rock stars and just as mentally unstable.

Also on the streaming service is the animated series Invincible, the creation of comic book writer Robert Kirkman, who also first launched the zombie story The Walking Dead as a comic book.

Here are three reasons to stream Invincible, which is in its second season.

1. Superheroes with hidden agendas

In Invincible’s first season, the story revolved around Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons), an unstoppable force from another planet who fights supervillains while also trying to be Nolan Grayson, a husband and father.

His wife Debbie (Sandra Oh) is a real estate agent who accepts that her husband puts the welfare of Earth ahead of his marriage. Their son Mark (Steven Yeun) has his father’s powers, but in the fights he faces as an average high-schooler, superpowers are of little use.