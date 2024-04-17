Binge-worthy: Actress Jeon So-nee’s performance anchors sci-fi horror Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey (M18)

Netflix

3 stars

Alien parasites rain down from the sky and start to seek out humans as host bodies. The parasite organisms creep into bodies via the ears, then take control of humans by eating their brains.

To stay alive, they feast on other humans, killing them with their razor-like tentacles that burst out from their hosts’ heads.

Based on the popular Japanese science-fiction horror manga series Parasyte (1989 to 1994) by Hitoshi Iwaaki, Parasyte: The Grey is set in the same universe, but the story takes place in South Korea.

The protagonist is Jeong Su-in (Jeon So-nee), a supermarket employee with a tragic past. After being brutally assaulted by a crazed stranger, she is left to die. A parasite enters her body, but due to her fatal wounds, the parasite has to heal her injuries before it can take over her body. In the process, the parasite does not have enough power to fully take over Su-in’s brain.

As a result, both parties retain their full consciousness and have to co-exist in one body. Together, they seek to stay alive while being hunted by other parasites and agents from a parasite extermination agency called The Grey.

Parasyte: The Grey premiered on Netflix on April 5, and the series took the top spot in the streaming platform’s global non-English TV show category in its opening week.

Here are a few reasons to catch the six-episode show.

1. Compelling characters