4 stars

In Chinese period series A Dream Of Splendor, starring A-listers Liu Yifei (Hollywood fantasy action film Mulan, 2020) and Chen Xiao (Chinese period drama series Nothing Gold Can Stay, 2017), romance blossoms between Zhao Pan'er (Liu), a shrewd businesswoman who runs a teahouse, and Gu Qianfan (Chen), a fearsome commander tasked with taking down criminals and corrupt officials.