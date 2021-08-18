Binge-worthy: 3 reasons to watch workplace comedy The Chair

(From left) Sandrah Oh, Nana Mensah and Holland Taylor in The Chair.
(From left) Sandrah Oh, Nana Mensah and Holland Taylor in The Chair.PHOTO: NETFLIX
  • Published
    47 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

On Netflix from Aug 20
4 stars

This comedy drama about university and woke politics is tartly funny with a sweet, gooey centre. Here are three reasons to binge it.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 