Binge-worthy: 3 reasons to watch The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian charts the adventures of a lonely bounty hunter who tracks down a mysterious target known as The Child.
The Mandalorian charts the adventures of a lonely bounty hunter who tracks down a mysterious target known as The Child.PHOTO: DISNEY
  • Updated
    32 min ago
  • Published
    34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LOS ANGELES - So many television shows, so little time, we zoom in on what is trending and worth watching.

Disney+

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 