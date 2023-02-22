Binge-worthy: 3 reasons to watch Season 4 of disturbingly popular serial killer drama You

You – Season 4

Netflix

3 out of 5 stars

The psychological thriller You has been one of the most popular Netflix series since debuting in 2018.

But it is not politically correct to say you like its stalker/serial killer antihero Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), as British actress and Stranger Things (2016 to present) star Millie Bobby Brown learnt after she defended him on social media as “not a creepy stalker” but “just in love”.

Here are three reasons to watch the five episodes of Part 1 of Season 4, which became Netflix’s top English-language TV show when it premiered on Feb 9. Part 2 kicks off on March 9.

1. Tables turned on stalker Joe

You’s witty narrator Joe had charmed much of the audience by the time they realised he was obsessively stalking the object of his affections, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), in Season 1.

He then locked her in a cage and brutally killed her, along with anyone who got in his way.

As the body count rose, the show was accused of trivialising violence against women and being an apologia for stalkers.

But the shoe is on the other foot now with Joe having fled America and assumed a new identity as a literature professor in London.

He falls in with the posh crowd, one of whom begins a killing spree and tries to pin it on Joe, who finds himself the one being stalked for a change.

Still, some things never change, as Joe takes yet another unhealthy interest in a new woman, the frosty, combative art gallery manager Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).