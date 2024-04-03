Binge-worthy: 3 Body Problem is hard science-fiction, made a little softer

3 Body Problem

Netflix

3 stars

Is Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez too hot to be the head of a tech company?

Why did 3 Body Problem creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo whitewash away Chinese characters while retaining the book’s premise of a Chinese woman (Zine Tseng) triggering a global catastrophe?

Will Benioff and Weiss stab fans in the back the same way they did when they wrapped up the HBO fantasy series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019)?

Heated arguments surrounded this Netflix adaptation of Chinese author Liu Cixin’s science-fiction trilogy Remembrance Of Earth’s Past when its eight episodes dropped on March 21, and angry debates are still raging across sites such as IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes and Reddit.

After bingeing on 3 Body Problem in one night, this reviewer – who regards Liu’s books as holy scripture – gives the series a qualified thumbs-up.

The show’s supposed flaws – such as the race-changing; making the book’s disconnected characters into a friend group nicknamed the Oxford Five (played by Gonzalez, Jess Hong, John Bradley, Jovan Adepo and Alex Sharp); and the omission of the science that gives Liu’s stories a realistic edge – have been carried out with the understandable intention of making it more palatable to those who know nothing of the books.

As for Gonzalez’s hotness being a problem – it all depends on the amount of time one thinks a scientist-corporate leader can believably spend on her lips, eyelashes and hair before heading to work.

For those wondering what the hype is all about, here are three reasons why 3 Body Problem is worth a look.

1. Ironing out the books’ issues

Liu’s trilogy, for all its glories, contains issues common to the hard science-fiction genre. It puts plot ahead of realistic character development. When written by men, with Liu being no exception, the genre leans too much on the idea of the lone male hero, supported by women characters who range from underwritten to laughably awful.

Christopher Nolan’s space-travel movie Interstellar (2014), for example, despite a reliance on realistic astrophysics, features a stereotypical space cowboy as the hero.

3 Body Problem neatly sidesteps the white male hero problem by making the saviours a multi-ethnic group known as the Oxford Five. It depicts, in realistic fashion, the fact that modern problems are likely to be fixed by a diverse team, rather than by one grizzled space detective or a troubled American dad-astronaut.

2. Time compression done right