Billboard names BTS’ Jungkook as top K-pop artiste in the US

BTS’ Jungkook has been crowned the biggest K-pop artiste in the United States by Billboard.

The 2024 Billboard K-Pop Artist 100 is the American music publication’s inaugural ranking of K-pop artistes, a celebration of the Billboard Korea magazine launch in May and its debut issue in June.

The ranking, released on Feb 27, took into account the artistes’ performance on two of Billboard’s charts in 2023 – the Hot 100 (for songs) and the Billboard 200 (for albums). Touring data was also included to demonstrate all-round popularity and success.

Jungkook, 26, the youngest member of the South Korean pop juggernaut, made his solo debut with the single Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, in July 2023.

Not only did Seven hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release, the infectious single also spent seven weeks atop the Billboard Global 200. It was also the No. 1 Global Song of the Summer and won Top Global K-Pop Song at the Billboard Music Awards.

Proving he is no one-hit wonder, Jungkook scored two more top 10 hits. Both 3D with Jack Harlow, released in September 2023, and Standing Next To You, released in November 2023, peaked at No. 5.

By the time his solo album Golden was released on Nov 3, 2023, Jungkook was a bona fide superstar stateside. Golden debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with the largest sales week for a K-pop solo act.

The other members of BTS also made it to the 2024 Billboard K-Pop Artist 100, along with Stray Kids, Fifty Fifty, NewJeans, Seventeen, Blackpink and Le Sserafim.

Jungkook and his BTS bandmates – Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jimin and V – are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.