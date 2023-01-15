BigBang member Taeyang’s comeback collaboration with BTS’ Jimin tops iTunes global chart

SEOUL – K-pop idol Taeyang of BigBang made a comeback with a collaboration with BTS member Jimin last Friday, and the new single Vibe has already claimed the No. 1 spot on the Worldwide iTunes Song chart.

The song, released six years after Taeyang’s third studio album White Night, also topped iTunes charts in about 60 countries around the world as of midnight, according to his management agency The Black Label.

“I am beginning this new year with a new agency. Ever since I finished my military service, I have been working with The Black Label to make music and bring up this new single. I was able to start my journey as a solo artist at this agency through a good opportunity. It feels new,” said Taeyang during his countdown live show via YouTube held an hour before the release of his new single.

Taeyang, 34, recently moved to The Black Label, an affiliate of his former agency YG Entertainment led by producer Teddy. Vibe is his first single under the new label.

“The expectations for this single were really high, as Jimin took part in it. Working together brought out the best in us, so we are very satisfied with the result. We kind of looked like an old hip-hop duo,” said Taeyang.

“Two years ago, not many BTS members were carrying out careers as solo artists. When I was working on some songs after completing military service, producer Teddy came across and said people would love to see a collaboration between Jimin and me. It was mind-opening for me because I had never thought about it,” he added.

Jimin, 27, had also shown interest in working with Taeyang since 2013, when he made his debut as a member of BTS. He said he admired BigBang’s Taeyang and hoped to perform with him on the same stage.

BTS members have each embarked on solo ventures as the group announced last June that they would go on a temporary hiatus from full group activities.

“Writing the lyrics to Vibe, I looked deeply into the meaning of the word that started to trend a couple of years ago. It led me to think that a good vibe could be someone we love or it could be just a happening. I concluded that true love starts from the bottom of the heart and only when we create harmony does a good vibe gets completed,” Taeyang said.

“I doubted whether I could introduce a new song to the world because I have changed a lot in the last couple of years. I am really looking forward to the public’s response.”